WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI/KIDK)-Regional Idaho airports will share about $10.1 million to help pay for infrastructure improvement projects.

The Transportation Department grant program is based on passenger volume.

“The 439 grants (nationwide) will ensure that airport sponsors can make the necessary improvements so their airports can operate in a safe and efficient manner for years to come,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

In eastern Idaho/western Wyoming:

Arco-Butte County will receive $150,000 for airfield guidance signs

Bear Lake County will receive $232,652 to make miscellaneous improvements and support a vertical/visual guidance system

Challis will receive $632,670 to reconstruct a taxiway

Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport will receive $450,000 for surface pavement and an environmental plan/study

Rexburg-Madison County Airport will receive $88,000 to purchase snow removal equipment

Afton, Wyoming will receive $765,000 to construct a taxiway

Jackson Hole will receive $2,764,003 to rehabilitate an access road.