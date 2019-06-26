Alabama car dealership offers free shotgun, Bible and American flag to customers

A rural Alabama car dealership is giving away a Bible, a 12-gauge shotgun and an American flag with the purchase of any new or used vehicle as part of its Fourth of July sales promotion.

Chatom Ford, a dealership in Chatom, Ala., went viral for its “God, Guns and Freedom” campaign that is running until July 31. The dealership’s general manager Koby Palmer talks about the offer in a Facebook video that now has more than 60,000 views. In the video, Palmer cocks his rifle in one hand and holds a Bible in the other while standing in front of a pick-up with an American flag draped over its tailgate.

IT’S OFFICIAL: DC’S FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION TO INCLUDE TRUMP SPEECH, FLYOVER

Palmer said the sales team came up with the promo to align with his town’s values. “It’s a safe community. They’re very proud of their country and almost everybody here likes to hunt,” he said, insisting the Fourth of July inspired campaign is meant to be patriotic, not political.

“We don’t want anyone to get the wrong idea,” the 29-year-old told to Newsweek. “It’s not like we’re just walking around and handing out guns.”

He said the dealership partnered with certified firearm dealers in Alabama and Mississippi. When a customer buys a vehicle, they’ll be given a certificate to be taken to an arms dealer who will then conduct a background check. Once the background check clears, the customer must also present a bill of sale from the purchase of the car to then get the gun free of charge.

“This is just showing support for our local community,” he told USA Today. “Anyone that doesn’t 100% agree with what we’re portraying, we’re not trying to force our beliefs on anybody. We respect anybody that disagrees, no matter how vehemently they do.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Palmer said customers are not required to take their giveaway if they do want to buy a car from the dealership. You must be 18-year-old or older to legally own a gun in the state of Alabama, according to USA Today.