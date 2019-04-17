Alabama father dies after accidental shooting during diaper change

An Alabama father died Monday from injuries after he was accidentally shot last weekend while changing his daughter’s diaper outside a Chuck E. Cheese, authorities said Tuesday.

Authorities identified the dad as Timothy Roshun Smith Jr., 22, of Birmingham. He was changing his daughter’s diaper in a parked vehicle when he reached inside a diaper bag and the gun discharged, authorities said.

Smith was wounded in the chest and his daughter was struck in the leg. The girl is expected to survive, the police department said in a Facebook post. The girl is expected to recover.

“This was a tragic accident and condolences from the VHPD and VHFD go out to the family involved,” a police statement read.