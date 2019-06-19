Alabama girl, 12, accidentally shoots two teen boys – one critically, police say

A 12-year-old Alabama girl was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after she’d accidentally shot and wounded two teenage boys, police said.

Authorities responded to a report of a person shot near a playground in east Birmingham around 3:30 a.m.

Responding officers found two boys, ages 13 and 14, with gunshot wounds. A police sergeant said one of the boy’s injury was serious; the other boy’s injury was life-threatening. Both were hospitalized, WRBL reported.

Police detained a 12-year-old girl two blocks away after receiving tips from residents. Preliminary evidence suggested the gun had discharged while the girl was playing with it, police said.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith called the shooting an “unfortunate” situation and urged the public to “be a responsible gun owner to ensure everyone is safe.

The owner of the gun has not been identified. No further information was released. An investigation is ongoing.