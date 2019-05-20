Alabama gunman in camouflage kills police officer, wounds two others; cops launch manhunt

Police in Alabama launched a dragnet Monday morning for a gunman they say shot and killed a police officer and wounded two others at a trailer park in Auburn late last night.

The officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call when Grady Wayne Wilkes – clad in camouflage body armor and a helmet – opened fire, authorities said.

“This is probably the worst day of my time here and words cannot express the loss for this family, and our family, and this community,” Auburn Chief of Police Paul Register told reporters Monday.

Wilkes, who is 29 years old, is described as being around 6-foot 4-inches, weighing 215 pounds.

“We do believe he is dangerous, and obviously in this situation was, to these officers,” Register added.

Register says two of the officers were seriously injured but are expected to recover. The deceased officer has not yet been identified.

A tweet posted on one of Auburn University’s accounts warned students to stay away from the Arrowhead Mobile Home Park, five miles away from its campus.