Alabama man, ex-wife accused in kidnapping, killing man's estranged wife, authorities say

Authorities in Alabama arrested a man and a woman Thursday in connection with the disappearance and murder of the man’s estranged wife, officials said.

Samuel Sullivan, 42, and Jennifer Sullivan, 44, both of Wilmer, Ala., were taken into custody by Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies as well as agents from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) and State Bureau of Investigation “in connection to the missing person’s case of Samuel’s estranged wife Terri Sullivan.”

BODY OF MISSING 5-YEAR-OLD BOY FOUND IN SHALLOW GRAVE, PARENTS CHARGED WITH MURDER

Jail records showed that Jennifer Sullivan was charged with capital murder and first-degree kidnapping. Fox 10 reported that Samuel Sullivan faced the same charges.

Terri Sullivan was last seen on Jan. 20. Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer told Fox 10 that she and Samuel Sullivan were in the process of getting divorced at the time of her disappearance. The sheriff also said that Samuel Sullivan and Jennifer Sullivan are ex-spouses.

According to the station, Terri Sullivan claimed that Samuel Sullivan cheated on her and was physically and emotionally abusive. She also claimed her husband was breeding and raising roosters for cockfighting on the property.

Terri Sullivan’s burned car with her remains inside was found last month. Fox 10, citing court documents filed Friday, reported that she died of blunt force trauma around the time of her disappearance.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The documents also claimed that authorities used cell phone data to track Terri and Samuel Sullivan to the site where Terri Sullivan was allegedly kidnapped and killed, as well as the site where her burned car and body was found.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.