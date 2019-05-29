Alabama police investigating $1M in drugs that washed ashore a beach

Authorities in Alabama are investigating how 21 pounds of marijuana and about 85 pounds of cocaine washed up on a beach last week.

The Orange Beach Police Department is calling on federal officials to help track the source of several packages of narcotics that washed ashore between Lei Lani Condos and Phoenix 10 Condos off Perdido Beach Boulevard during a two day span sometime last week, Al.com reported.

The drugs, valued at over $1 million, were said to be tightly wrapped. It is estimated that the packages had been in the Gulf of Mexico for a significant amount of time as barnacles were found growing on the packages, WKRG reported.

Investigators say someone found the first package on the shoreline which contained 21 pounds of marijuana and a kilo of cocaine. The next day, a second package was found contained 38 kilos of cocaine, or about 84 pounds.

Local officials have reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Coast Guard to help investigate.