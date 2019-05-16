Alabama professor charged with child porn in 2 states

An English instructor at Auburn University in Alabama has been arrested in Virginia on child porn charges.

News outlets report 52-year-old William Matthew Carter, of Auburn, was held Monday at a Virginia jail awaiting extradition to Alabama, where he faces additional possession of child pornography charges. Blacksburg, Virginia, police say in a release that Carter was arrested Friday; Auburn University says Carter was fired that same day.

Police spokesman John Goad says he’s unsure why Carter was in Virginia. Carter’s now-removed faculty profile on Auburn University’s website described him as a “longtime resident of Roanoke, Virginia.”

Virginia authorities later contacted Alabama authorities, who say they searched Carter’s home and found electronic devices containing child porn. Police say some of the child porn featured children from outside the Auburn area.