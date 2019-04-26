Alabama teacher who ran out of sick days caring for young daughter with cancer gets big gift from colleagues

An Alabama teacher whose infant was diagnosed with cancer received over 100 sick days from coworkers who pooled their own together so he could spend time with his child.

David Green, a teacher at Mae Jemison High School in Huntsville, ran out of sick days at work, according to his wife, Megan, who posted a plea to Facebook last month.

She detailed that the family wanted Green to be able to spend time with Kinsley, their daughter who at 10 months old was diagnosed with leukemia and undergoing chemotherapy at a hospital in Birmingham.

“Kinsley is the biggest daddy’s girl and needs him to be here as often as he can, so she would be so thankful for any donated days so she can spend time with her Daddy.”

Green’s wife asked any educators throughout the state if they could donate their own sick time — and they pulled through.

According to WHNT, teachers and administrators donated more than 100 of their own sick days for Green, who reportedly only need roughly 40 days.

The principal of Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary told the news station that a teacher at the school “took the news story and [emailed] it out to the entire faculty.”

“You know, you want to send words of encouragement, you want to do something to help, but this was a real physical way that we could help him and his family,” Anna Kachelman, a first-grade teacher at the school, said.

Anyone looking to assist the Green family can find their GoFundMe page and Amazon wishlist online.