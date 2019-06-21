Alabama woman accused of sexually torturing unconscious man: report

A Tuscaloosa County woman has been charged for sexually torturing a man who was unconscious from a date rape drug after police uncovered explicit videos on her phone, court documents filed Thursday alleged.

Police arrested Jennifer Marie Johnson, 36, on suspicion of driving a stolen car last month. While searching her phone they said they found videos of her laughing while sodomizing the bound, unconscious victim with a sex toy, according to The Tuscaloosa News.

“The victim does not regain consciousness during or after the incident,” an investigator wrote of the alleged March incident, according to AL.com. Investigators were also able to identify and speak to the alleged victim who is in his mid-20s.

Johnson was already in jail for allegedly buying a stolen car when she was charged.