IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Alaska Airlines is suspending service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise.

The suspension begins in December.

The daily flights started in June.

It was the first flight in a decade linking eastern Idaho and Boise.

Alaska Airlines still has a non-stop flight between Idaho Falls and Seattle which the airport managers say remains strong.

