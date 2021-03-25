JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Albertsons and Smith’s Pharmacies are now offering community members who fall into Phase 1c COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Both pharmacies have received vaccine allocations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

This program is a collaboration between the federal government and national and independent pharmacies to increase the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine across the United States.

Albertsons and Smith’s COVID-19 vaccine supply will be in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine received by Teton County Health Department, and they are also following the WY Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Priority Guidelines. These additional locations to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Teton County will allow more community members to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine each week and to assist in vaccinating all

those who fall into Phase 1c.

At this time, Albertsons pharmacy is receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. This is a two-dose vaccine that is given 28 days apart. Albertsons asks anyone who books an appointment also be available for the second dose 28 days later to ensure that vaccine is not wasted. To book an appointment at Albertsons click HERE. The type of vaccine received at Albertsons may change over time, so check their website for what is available.

Smith’s pharmacy is receiving both the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and the Jassen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine. Smith’s asks anyone who books an appointment for the Moderna vaccine also be available for the second dose 28 days later to ensure that the vaccine is not wasted. To book an appointment at Smith’s click HERE.

The Jassen COVID-19 vaccine is still in very short supply while production of the vaccine increases. Please check back for availability of this vaccine on Albertsons, Smith’s or the Health Department’s webpages. To see local COVID-19 vaccine distribution from the Teton County Health Department click HERE.

If you are currently on the Teton County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine registry for Phase 1, email covidvax@tetoncountywy.gov if you are able to receive a COVID vaccine at any of the local pharmacies so they we can remove you from our list.

The health department said it hopes to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to the general public by mid-April.

The post Albertsons, Smith’s now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Teton County, Wyo. appeared first on Local News 8.