JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Alec Baldwin is asking a federal judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by a Wyoming woman who said she received hateful social media messages after the actor shared on social media a photo she posted of demonstrators at former President Donald Trump’s rally in January 2021 and made a political comment.

“Reposting a photo Roice (McCollum) herself publicly posted and then expressing a political opinion about it cannot be the basis for an intentional infliction claim,” Baldwin’s attorneys argued Monday.

The lawsuit was filed in January by Roice McCollum whose brother was killed by a suicide bomber at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August 2021.

After learning of the death of Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum of Wyoming, and the expected birth of his daughter, Baldwin reached out to Roice McCollum via Instagram and donated $5,000 to the family.

In January, Baldwin saw that Roice McCollum had posted on Instagram a picture of demonstrators from former President Donald Trump’s rally at the Washington Monument taken on Jan. 6, 2021.

Baldwin sent her a private message asking if she was the one who had organized the fundraiser. She confirmed she was the same woman and that she had been at the protest which she called “perfectly legal,” according to court documents. Read more HERE.

