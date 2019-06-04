Alex Boyé bringing message of hope and mental health awareness to east Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー YouTube sensation and music artist Alex Boyé is championing a message of hope and awareness around mental health in his upcoming tour stop in east Idaho.

“The tour aligns with The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention’s #realconvos campaign during which Boyé, will bring #realconvos to high school, non-profits/community organizations who have partnered with his Bend Not Break Foundation,” according to a press release.

Part of Boyé’s upcoming performances in Idaho Falls and Rexburg will include his latest songs echoing that message. Some of his newest songs include “Bend Not Break,” and “Still Breathing” and are in his newest album, Coming to America. Through his music, Boyé said he hopes to do more than just entertain his audiences.

“This is more than entertainment, my music is ‘innertainment.’ Music that can change lives from the inside,” Boyé said. “Even if I can save just one, then we have done something great! When we encourage #realconvos about mental health and suicide, that’s how you get people to open up! As soon as the conversation begins, that’s when the light comes in. Sometimes all is takes is music, just one song can break through.”

Boyé will be performing on Friday, June 7 at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls, and on Saturday, June 8 at Brigham Young University-Idaho. Information about both performances can be found below:

Thunder Ridge High School: Friday, June 7

Brigham Young University – Idaho: Saturday, June 8

KID NewsRadio will also feature a live performance by Boyé singing his latest songs during Studio Cover Sessions the morning of Friday, June 7 at 8:35 AM.

You can view the music video productions of Boyé’s two newest singles below: