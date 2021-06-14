POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Well-known singer and actor Alex Boyé made movie history in Pocatello Monday.

He and dozens of fans are filming a scene for his upcoming movie.

The scene was shot at the Portneuf Wellness Complex Monday afternoon.

Boye asked for hundreds of extras to dress like missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints.

What’s being shot Monday will be the final scene of the movie.

Boye also plans to hold a benefit concert Monday.

The money will go to help a severely injured Highland High School student.

“I don’t know, it just makes you feel good. I think that, especially as a artist, listen I got big head, you know what I mean. I’m a singer, I’m a diva so sometimes you need to do these things to keep you in check. You know what I mean, to realize there are so many things bigger than me. So that why I just love doing that because it really all about god and people. That for me, my music, and so it just made sense to be able to, y’know, find this opportunity to help porter in some way and it makes you feel good too.”

He says even if you don’t have enough money for a normal ticket, you can pay what you can and still get in.

