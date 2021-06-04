POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – If you have ever wanted to be in a movie, here’s your chance.

Well-known singer and actor Alex Boyé is going to be in Pocatello on June 14 to film a movie loosely based on his life and his membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

They will be shooting a scene where they need about 500 extras.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

He says this is the product of being home and having extra time during the pandemic.

He says it will be be something pretty unique.

“All through COVID I wrote this movie because I had nothing else to do. It’s called ‘The Greatest Work.” It’s going to be the first LDS hip hop movie about missionary work. It’s kind of a cross between High School Musical and a movie called Step Up. That is a hip hop that all the hip hop guys know about, so there is going to be a lot of dancing singing, a lot of missionary work.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

They are especially looking for former missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints that still have their missionary badge, but everyone is welcome. You don’t have to be a member of the church, but you do have to dress like a missionary.

The post Alex Boyé looking for movie extras appeared first on Local News 8.