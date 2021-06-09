IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Alive after Five is back in downtown Idaho Falls, after not happening last summer due to the pandemic.

But some things will be different compared to years past, says Brad Brady with the Idaho Falls Civitan Club.

“One thing is we won’t be providing chairs. So it’s going to be a BYOC, bring your own chairs. And then we also won’t be doing cash sales anymore,” Brady said.

Instead, there will be tokens attendees will purchase to buy food and drinks. These tokens can be bought with cash or a card at the event.

Brady also said they are very excited to be back, saying the last year was hard.

“It’s our main fundraiser, and it made it where we had to vastly curtail the number of activities in the community we support normally with the funds that we raise,” Brady said.

It runs every Wednesday night through September 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the corner of Park and B street.

