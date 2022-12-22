BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Skiers and snowboarders throughout Idaho have much to celebrate this holiday season, with all 19 Gem State ski areas either already open or opening the day after Christmas.

All three ski areas in North Idaho — Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area near Mullan, Schweitzer near Sandpoint, and Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg — are fully open for the season. In fact, Lookout Pass just opened its new Eagle Peak expansion that nearly doubles its terrain and boosts its vertical to 1,650 ft. Skiers and snowboarders dressed from head to toe as Santa can purchase a lift ticket at Lookout for only $20 on Thursday Dec. 22.

One North Central Idaho ski area — Snowhaven Ski & Tubing Area in Grangeville — has already opened for the season and the remaining two will begin operations during the holidays. Both Bald Mountain near Pierce and Cottonwood Butte Ski Area near Cottonwood are slated to open Dec. 26.

All four ski areas in Southwest Idaho — Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area near Boise, Brundage Mountain Resort near McCall, the Little Ski Hill in McCall and Tamarack Resort near Donnelly — are open for the season. Bogus Basin is celebrating its 80th birthday tomorrow, Dec. 20. Visit Tamarack dressed as Santa, Mrs. Claus, or an elf on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and ski or snowboard for free while enjoying the VIP zone at mid-mountain, where a live DJ will help celebrate a night well done delivering gifts to all the Santas on the mountain.

All three Southern Idaho ski areas — Magic Mountain Ski Resort near Hansen, Pomerelle Mountain Resort near Albion and Soldier Mountain near Fairfield — are open for the season.

Sun Valley Resort in Central Idaho has been open since Thanksgiving, and the region’s other ski areas — Lost Trail Ski Area on the Idaho-Montana border near Conner, Mont. and Rotarun Ski Area in Hailey — opened last week.

The three ski areas in Eastern Idaho — Kelly Canyon Ski Resort in Ririe, Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyo. and Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom — are open for the season. Kelly Canyon is offering the first 25 guests who dress from head to toe as Santa free lift tickets on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

Most Idaho ski areas are open daily for the holidays through Jan. 2. However, not all ski areas are open Christmas Day and some are closing early Christmas Eve, so make sure to check their websites for more details and operating hours.

The post All 19 Idaho ski areas open during the holidays appeared first on Local News 8.