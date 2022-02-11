POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday, the All About the Animals (AAA) Coalition is holding a new member signing ceremony to celebrate the coalition expanding its impact through adding new partners.

The AAA Coalition recently decided to pursue its own 501(c)(3) and has continued to make a difference for pet owners through no cost spay/neuter clinics in East Idaho.

The All about the Animal Coalition started in 2018 and has helped to spay/neuter more than 300 animals on the Fort Hall SHOBAN Reservation. The AAA Coalition is a collaborative group of animal welfare organizations which includes the following partners: Idaho Humane Society (IHS), Shoshone Bannock Tribal Council, Bingham County Humane Society (BCHS), Fort Hall ROAR (Reservation Organized Animal Rescue) Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (FPAS), Portneuf Animal Welfare Society PAWS), Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS), and several individuals who do not belong to any particular organization.

The coalition has focused its efforts on the Fort Hall reservation due to the high level of need for resources in that community. The coalition recently developed a partnership with the Idaho Humane Society, utilizing the IHS mobile spay/neuter trailer that is currently parked at the Snake River Animal Shelter until spring when they will park it at a location on Fort Hall and will provide two FREE spay/neuter clinics a month to help end the homeless pet population in the area.

These efforts are supported by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and the Fort Hall Business Council.

