JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Fair Big Top Tent is back in full swing for the 2022 Fair, offering all day fun and entertainment throughout Fair week.

The Big Top Tent opens Thursday, July 28 at 11:00 a.m. and runs through Sunday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m.

The Lion’s Club Breakfast tradition will kick off the day each morning at 7:00/7:30 a.m., Friday through Sunday. Throughout the week, the public is invited to join in on the festivities such as the sack and 3-legged races, Smokey the Bear’s Birthday Bash, diaper derby, the wiener dog races, and the nationally recognized pie eating contest.

“The Fair Board is thrilled to bring back free and strolling entertainment to the Fair this year for the first time since 2019. Keep an eye out for the electric train, Slim & Curly, The Wilder Show, Animal Cracker Conspiracy stilt walkers, the petting zoo, mini golf on the tennis courts, and the Lux Lounge Photo Booth,” Teton County Fair and Fairgrounds Manager Rachel Grimes said.

One of the highlights at the Big Top Tent this year is the cornhole tournament, which will take place on Saturday, July 30 at 12:00 p.m. American Cornhole Association boards and bags will be provided. Entries for the tournament will be accepted, first come first served, through the Fair Office beginning July 1. Only 32 team entries will be accepted. The entry fee is $20 per team.

Each afternoon the beer garden opens with live music, featuring local favorites like the Stagecoach Band, Lazy Eyes, and Strumbucket. Following the 4-H Livestock sale on Friday night will be an after-party featuring Sneaky Pete and the Secret Weapons and following the Fair Rodeo on Saturday night will be a late night party with Something Else Resident DJs.

The Teton County Fair Board would also like to remind the public that all evening event tickets go on sale Friday, July 1. Tickets for the Fair Concert, Horse Pulls, Fair Rodeo and Figure 8 Races can be purchased online or in-person at the Fair Office located at 305 W. Snow King Avenue.

Frazier Carnival pre-sale passes also go on sale Friday, July 1 and can be purchased in-person only at the Fair Office.

For a full list of activities, dates, and times, along with all other Fair information, visit the Teton County Fair website or check out the Teton County Fair Book. The 2022 Teton County Fair takes place from July 23 – 31.

2022 Teton County Evening Events

Wednesday, July 27: Fair Concert: $30 per-person

Thursday, July 28: Horse Pulls in the Rodeo Area: $5 per-person

Saturday, July 30: Fair Rodeo in the Rodeo Arena: $30 per-person

Sunday, July 31: Figure 8 Races in the Rodeo Arena: $40 per-person

Frazier Carnival Passes (sold at Fairgrounds Office)

Mega Pass: $100

4-Hour Pass: $22

