YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – UPDATE 11:15 a.m. Effective immediately, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park are temporarily closed due to substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways from recent unprecedented amounts of rainfall and flooding.

Effective immediately, no inbound visitor traffic will be allowed into the park until conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to roads and bridges and other facilities. This includes visitors with lodging and camping reservations.

Closed entrances include:

North

Northeast

West

South

East

The power is out in multiple locations in the park.

Visitors planning on coming to Yellowstone in the upcoming weeks should pay close attention to the status of road conditions.

Many park roads may remain closed for an extended period of time.

Preliminary assessments show multiple sections of roads throughout the park have been either washed out or covered in mud or rocks, and multiple bridges may be affected.

Multiple roads in the southern portion of the park are also on the verge of being flooded, further restricting access.

With additional rainfall forecasted, the park does not want large numbers of day-use visitors stranded in the park.

Strains on wastewater and water treatment facilities could become a factor and the park is taking precautions to ensure facilities are not failing.

The National Park Service, surrounding counties and state of Montana and Wyoming will work with the gateway communities to evaluate flooding impacts and provide support to residents.

Rainfall is expected to continue for the next several days. Flood levels measured on the Yellowstone River are beyond record levels.

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:

Visit Park Roads.

To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message.

ORIGINAL 10 a.m.: Effective immediately, roads in the northern portion of Yellowstone National Park are temporarily closed due to substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways from recent unprecedented amounts of rainfall.

The following roads are temporarily closed:

North Entrance (Gardiner, Montana) to Mammoth Hot Springs

Mammoth Hot Springs to Tower-Roosevelt

Tower-Roosevelt to the Northeast Entrance

Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris Junction

Canyon Junction to Tower-Roosevelt

Some of these roads may remain closed for an extended period of time.

Preliminary assessments show multiple sections of road in the park have been washed out between Gardiner and Cooke City, Montana and multiple bridges may be affected.

Visitors currently in the northern portion of the park are being evacuated.

US Highway 89 S is closed at Yankee Jim Canyon due to approximately 3 feet of water on the road. Check the Montana Department of Transportation for road updates.

The National Park Service, Park County, Montana, and state will work with the communities of Gardiner, Silver Gate and Cooke City to evaluate flooding impacts and provide support to residents.

Crews will begin to assess damage in the southern portion of the park soon.

Rainfall is expected to continue for the next several days.

Yellowstone will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available.

