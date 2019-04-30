Alleged car thief caught on video taking vehicle while woman is vacuuming inside

Police in Oklahoma are searching for a “brazen” suspect who was caught on video allegedly stealing a woman’s vehicle while she was cleaning it at the car wash.

Surveillance footage released by the Tulsa Police Department showed the encounter at Freedom Express Car Wash around 7:15 a.m. on March 24.

A woman was vacuuming her vehicle when the suspect approached her. As she was cleaning, the suspect was seen getting into the driver’s side of the vehicle and driving off — with the woman inside.

She took a “tumble,” police detailed in a Facebook post, but did not sustain any injuries in the incident.

Anyone with identifying information on the suspect is urged to contact the Tulsa Police Detective Dean at msdean@cityoftulsa.org, or call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.