IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Travelers in Idaho Falls can soon hop on a cheap non-stop flight to the Golden State.

The new route is part of a three-route expansion across Allegiant’s network. Linking the Idaho Falls Airport to the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.

Flights will be ready for take-off in May and can be as cheap as $49.

This is the airport’s 11th non-stop flight available for travelers, and the third non-stop flight to California.

