IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Allegiant Airlines has announced its adding nine new nonstop routes, including new seasonal routes to San Diego International Airport from Idaho Falls Regional Airport.

The new service will begin June 5, with fares as low as $59.

“With summer quickly approaching, we know that many leisure travelers are looking to secure their vacation plans,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “These new routes expand our network of affordable, convenient flights and offer vacationers nonstop access to even more popular destinations for their summer adventures.”

The new seasonal route via Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“We are very excited to add San Diego to our destinations,” said Rick Cloutier, director Idaho Falls Regional Airport. “This addition along with the other destinations Allegiant serves gives us the opportunity to serve the eastern Idaho region with more choices and better service.”

As for the introductory, one-way fares, you will have to act quickly.

In a news release, Allegiant announced that “seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Feb. 12, 2020 for travel by Aug. 15-17, 2020, depending on route. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & -government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply.”