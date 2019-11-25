(CHUBBUCK) — Interstate 15 Northgate interchange will be opening on December 6th. Both the mayors of Chubbuck and Pocatello will be the first to break in the new Northgate interchange at the ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 11am on December the 6th. The Idaho State Journal reports that Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England and Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad will symbolically open the interchange by driving in opposite directions across the new bridge. The project cost roughly $31 million dollars and now provides a new entrance to northeast Pocatello and adjacent Chubbuck.