IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Amare Global, a mental wellness company out of southern California and Utah, will be acquiring Kyäni.

Kyäni is a globally recognized health and wellness business headquartered in Idaho Falls with operations in more than 50 countries.

Amare Global says this strategic partnership is to further expand the company’s global reach.

