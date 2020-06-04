Breaking News

RATHDRUM, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – An Amber Alert has been activated for 6-year-old Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier who was abducted in Rathdrum, Idaho.

Police say Leo was last seen at 15837 N Westwood Dr. in Rathdrum and is believed to be in imminent danger.

Leo is described as a white, male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black corduroy pants, a white t-shirt, black tennis shoes and a camouflage hooded jacket.

Police say the suspect Mimi Charmayne Hiibel is a 35-year-old white female with brown hair and green eyes. She has a tattoo of a “J” on the back of her left hand near her thumb.

Police say they are traveling in a White Honda Licence plate K670043 possibly en route to Oklahoma or Nevada.

Mimi is a non custodial parent possibly traveling with a 16-year-old

male.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact 208-687-0711 or 911 immediately.