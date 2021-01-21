ISP Police are looking for Marisol Garza (left) who they say abducted her son Legend Garza-Cota (right).

UPDATE: The Amber Alert issued for a mission Boise toddler was canceled Thursday night.

The Ada County Sheriff’s office says one-year-old Legend Garza-Cota was found safe in Draper, Utah.

According to officials. the boy’s mother, Marisol Garza, in custody.

The sheriff’s office thanked the U.S. Marshals and Draper Police for their help in finding the boy

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – An Amber Alert was issued out of Ada County where a mother abducted her 1-year old son.

Idaho State Police say Marisol Garza,39, took her son, Legend Garza-Cota on January 19.

They say Legend is in imminent danger.

They say she is driving a 2006 Nissan Altima, with plates 2C-VC722.

A stock photo to show what the car may look like that Marisol Garza could be driving.

Marisol Garza is described to have black hair, brown eyes and 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 130 points. She also has tattoos on her face, left wrist, arms, and legs.

Legend is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, and is 2 feet 6 inches tall.

Call 911 or 208-377-6790 if you have any information.

