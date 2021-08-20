PRICE, Utah (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is issuing a shared Amber Alert for two missing/abducted children who are considered endangered.

Manson Rowley is eight years old. He is described as 3 foot 11 inches, 50 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing pajamas.

Arson Mangum is six years old. He is described as 3 foot 5 inches, 40 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was also wearing pajamas.

The suspect, Derek Michael Rowley, is a 33-year-old male with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is described as being six foot tall, 190 pounds. He has a tattoo of a crown on the left side of this neck. He also has a tattoo of a skull on his right hand and tattoos on his left arm.

Rowley is possibly traveling from Utah to Washington in a gold Chevy Silverado with Washington license plate C66780T. The Silverado has a flatbed and is hauling a while 5th wheel camp trailer with Washington plate 51311AE.

The issuing agency is Carbon County Utah Sheriff’s Office.

Police ask if you see the suspect or the vehicle matching the description to call 911 immediately.

