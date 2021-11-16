CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a missing or kidnapped child Tuesday.

According to police, 4-year-old Alaina Duey’s mother Natalia Duey said Elizabeth Rose Crofts, Alaina’s grandmother, and Natalia’s mother, picked up Alaina at approximately 10:30 a.m. at 1519 Malta Ave Burley driving a 2004 Silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

Crofts was going to take Alania to school, but Natalia said Alaina never made it to school.

Natalia went to Crofts’ hotel room at the Budget Motel where she found Crofts had checked out of the room.

Crofts may be traveling to the area of Boise or the State of Arizona.

Natalia told Crofts she could not take Alaina.

There has been no contact with Elizabeth since early Tuesday morning.

Alaina is a 4-year-old female approximately 3’5” weighs 45 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow-colored shirt with a flower on it, and grey boots.

Crofts was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans with holes and tan dress shoes.

If you see Alaina Duey, or Elizabeth Crofts contact the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251 or call 911.

The post Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old appeared first on Local News 8.