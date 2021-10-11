JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old who is believed to be in imminent danger.

The Jerome Police Department is looking for Kingston James Solis who was last seen at 300 block of East Avenue in Jerome.

He has black hair and brown eyes and is 4 feet tall weighing 80 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and gray shoes with a black and red backpack. He is also missing his front two top teeth.

Police say they are looking for 40-year-old Lucy James Mendoza. She has black hair, brown eyes is 5 feet tall weighing 130 pounds.

Police say to be on the look out for a white 2018 Kia Stinger with the license plate “ROXIEE.” Police say the vehicle would possibly be hanging out at locations with free WIFI because Mendoza has no current address and is living out of her car.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, contact 208-324-4328 or 911 immediately.

