The Idaho State Police and Minidoka Sheriff’s Office have activated the Amber Alert system for a missing 14 year old female.

Police say the teen was allegedly taken by two men, Thursday morning in Rupert.

They are searching for the men, last seen driving a gray, 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, with 2M plates. They are possibly traveling to Santa Rosa California. The plate is number 2M 77260

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact

208-434-2320 or 911 immediately.

VICTIM: FORD,NAYELI MICIELA

Age: 14

Sex: F

Race: I

Hair: BRO

Eyes: BRO

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 175

Clothing: LAST SEEN WEARING HOT PINK TANK TOP WITH RUFFLES, DENIM SHORTS, WHITE

AND BLACK

ADDIDAS SHOES

SUSPECT: VILLANUEVA GALARZA, C

Age: 35

SEX: M

RACE: W

Hair: BLK

Eyes: BRO

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 145

SECOND SUSPECT

NAM – ANAYA ALCANTAR, SERGIO J

DOB – 20011114

SEX – MALE

RACE – WHITE

ETHNICITY – HISPANIC

HGT – 6’6″

WGT – 140

EYE – BRO

HAI – BLK

Color: GRAY

Year: 2011

Make: CHEVROLET

Model: MALIBU

Style: 4 DOOR

License#: 2M77260

State: ID

Direction of Travel: POSSIBLY HEADED WESTBOUND TO SANTA ROSA CALIFORNIA.

Incident City: RUPERT

Incident State: ID

Incident Zip Code: 83350

Incident Summary: CHILD WAS TAKEN BY THE TWO SUSPECTS AT APPROX.7:50 AM

04/16/2020.POSSIBLY

HEADED WESTBOUND TO SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA