An Amber Alert was issued out of Ada County where a mother abducted her 1-year old son.

Idaho State Police say Marisol Garza,39, took her son, Legend Garza-Cota on January 19.

They say she is driving a 2006 Nissan Altima, with plates 2C-VC722.

They say Legend is in imminent danger.

Call 911 or 208-377-6790 if you have any information.

