An Amber Alert was issued out of Ada County where a mother abducted her 1-year old son.
Idaho State Police say Marisol Garza,39, took her son, Legend Garza-Cota on January 19.
They say she is driving a 2006 Nissan Altima, with plates 2C-VC722.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
They say Legend is in imminent danger.
Call 911 or 208-377-6790 if you have any information.
The post AMBER ALERT: Police looking for mother who abducted her son appeared first on Local News 8.