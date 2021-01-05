Wyoming Highway Patrol Savonne Jorgenson

WIND RIVER, Wyo. (KIFI)-The Wyoming Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old girl.

Savonne M. Jorgenson was last seen in her bed at 11 p.m. Monday on the Wind River Reservation. She is described as 3’ 5” tall, 100 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

She was living in the custody of her aunt and uncle.

Investigators said the window was open and clothing was missing. She is possibly wearing a gray shirt with yellow sleeves and pink tights and traveling in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone who may have seen her should contact Wind River Police at 307-332-6880.

