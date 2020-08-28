News

Chubbuck, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- For the first time since March, the AMC CLASSIC Pine Ridge 11 Theater in Chubbuck is open for business.

The theater is offering multiple price options for its guests depending on the type of movie they watch.

Films previously released such as “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Spiderman: Homecoming” are $5.00 per ticket, while tickets for newer films like “The New Mutants” and “Unhinged” go for the standard price.

The theater has implemented multiple protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The building will operate at only 30% capacity with every other row blocked off. Guests must wear a mask for entry in the theater. Cash payments will also not be accepted, as guests must either purchase their tickets online or at the theater with their credit or debit card.

Christopher Nolan’s new blockbuster “Tenet” releases at the AMC CLASSIC Pine Ridge 11 Theater on Sept. 3.