American Airlines flight attendant 'mortified' after spilling tray of drinks on CEO

An American Airlines flight attendant said she was “mortified” after a passenger bumped into her and she accidentally sprayed her company’s CEO with a tray full of drinks on a flight recently.

“Luckily he was super cool, and a good sport about it. He later came back and we chatted for a little, and joked about it the rest of the flight,” Maddie Peters said on Instagram about her interaction with CEO Doug Parker on the flight from Phoenix to Dallas.

The two of them even took a photo together.

“When he was getting off the plane he told me he’d never forget me…. guess that’s a good thing right?” she added in the post.

Peters says she’s never spilled a drink on a passenger in her four years on the job. “Accidents happen,” she wrote.