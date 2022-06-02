BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The American Auto College located in Blackfoot kicked-off its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The school, sponsored by Tadd Jenkins Auto Group, allows 12 students a year to get hands-on experience and graduate as a fully certified auto technician.

Students not only earn competitive wages and full benefits as employees, the dealerships have also agreed to pay 100% of the interns’ tuition and training costs.

Upon completing the program, graduates are guaranteed an offer of employment with the dealership where they completed their internships.

