ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- The 103rd American Dog Derby returns to Ashton. For one family it’s more than just the racing, it’s a time for bonding.

Elizabeth Nevills and her two children, Caroline and Raleigh, all took part in Friday’s events. Nevills says, “My kids are getting exercise they’re learning how to train dogs. It helps them with their anxiety. They both have ADHD. It’s a great sport for their ADHD and learning how they’re going to be able to cope with everything that life is going to throw at them.”