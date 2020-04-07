Local News

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Power County Prosecutor is advising people using outdoor recreation facilities to do so responsibly and comply with the State Order to Self-Isolate.

The county, which reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 Monday, says it is keeping its facilities open. Power County and the city of American Falls will continue to provide access to the American Falls Reservoir from the West Boat Dock, Willow Bay Marina, and Seagull Bay Marina.

According to Prosecutor Anson Call, people are required to comply with social distancing requirements established by the state. That means members of different households should not be closer than six feet from one another. That includes those engaging in outdoor water recreation. Members of different households should not share watercraft or access the same watercraft. Appropriate social distancing must be maintained while launching, boarding, and operating watercraft. Social distancing applies on the shoreline, as well.

Seagull Bay and Willow Bay Marina are operated by private concessionaires. The Prosecutor’s office advised that those concessionaires may be subject to further limitations.

Violation of the order is a misdemeanor and carries a maximum potential penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine or both.