AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – American Falls High School students got to work early and are already opening a new show this fall.
“Sealed for Freshness” is running now through Monday with two shows Saturday.
The show is an irreverent comedy about a tupperware party gone bad. It offers humor, fun and costumes, hand-made with vintage fabric.
Be aware, the PG-13 show does feature some adult humor.
Masks are encouraged, and non-family groups will be seated for social distancing.
You can call 208-339-0830 for tickets that are $7 and $8.
Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. There is also a matinee Saturday at 2 p.m.
