Pocatello

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – American Falls High School students got to work early and are already opening a new show this fall.

“Sealed for Freshness” is running now through Monday with two shows Saturday.

The show is an irreverent comedy about a tupperware party gone bad. It offers humor, fun and costumes, hand-made with vintage fabric.

Be aware, the PG-13 show does feature some adult humor.

Masks are encouraged, and non-family groups will be seated for social distancing.

You can call 208-339-0830 for tickets that are $7 and $8.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. There is also a matinee Saturday at 2 p.m.