AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of American Falls has claimed the 2021 title of Idaho’s best tasting drinking water.

Representatives from the City of American Falls Drinking Water Plant, Charles Jones, Micah Miller, Daniel Weimer and Andrew Tysor, accepted the award on behalf of the community during the 30th Annual Idaho Rural Water Association’s (IRWA) Spring Conference in May.

Second place went to the Rogerson Water District in the Buhl area and the third-place winner was the City of Jerome.

Finalists were selected in a preliminary round. The final round was judged by a panel of experts which included John Lynn, USDA Rural Development; Cassandra Lemmons, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and Erik Boe, Idaho Department of Water Resources.

Judges rated each water sample based on its clarity, bouquet and taste. Each of the judges commended on the quality of water and noted the difficulty in choosing the best tasting water in the state.

IRWA will send a representative of the City of American Falls to Washington D.C. with their utility system’s drinking water to compete against the other states’ rural water association winners in a nationwide contest, The Great American Water Taste Test, which will take place in February 2022 as part of the Rural Water Rally.

The City of American Falls’ water originates from Sunbeam Springs and six wells throughout the city that service 1,500 connections in a community with a population of 4,225.

