Local News

MADISON, Wi. (KIFI/KIDK)-American Family Insurance announced Monday that it will be returning approximately $200 million in premium relief to policy holders. Idaho drivers will see about $1.6 million of that.

According to the company, the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically altered driving habits, while creating financial uncertainty for individuals and families.

“American Family Insurance customers are at the center of everything we do,” said American Family Chief Operating Officer Telisa Yancy. “They are driving less and experiencing fewer claims. Because of these results, they deserve premium relief.”

The relief equals approximately 30% of auto insurance premium for two months. It will come as a one-time full payment of $50 per vehicle covered by an American Family personal auto policy. A typical American Family household covers two vehicles. The payments are based on personal auto policies in force as of March 11, 2020, the date the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

The checks will be mailed to Idaho customers within 60 days.