American killed in shootout with border agents at San Ysidro Port of Entry, officials say

An American man was killed in a shootout with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers Monday night at the busiest land border crossing between the U.S. and Mexico, officials said.

The San Diego Police Department said in a news release Tuesday the incident happened around 7:43 p.m. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry when a man driving through refused to stop for CBP officers.

“Their commands were, ‘Get out of the vehicle, get out of the vehicle!’” Francisco Valdez, who was directly in front of the suspect’s car, told FOX5 San Diego. “He wasn’t complying.”

Witnesses told investigators the suspect was driving through the Port of Entry from Mexico into the U.S. when he refused to stop and “attempted to drive through the inspection area,” according to police.

“The suspect began firing a gun out of his vehicle towards the officers, then exited his vehicle and continued firing at the officers,” police said.

A video posted to Facebook captured the scene as at least a dozen shots were heard by drivers waiting to cross the border.

Valdez told FOX5 the driver tried to ram the back bumper of his car and he got out and looked for cover just before shots rang out.

“A lot of things went through my head; so, I just decided to run,” he told the television station.

The San Diego Police Department said officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

“CBP Officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel attempted life-saving measures on the suspect, however, he, unfortunately, did not survive his injuries,” police said in a statement.

The name of the suspect was withheld pending family notification, but officials said he was a 23-year-old U.S. citizen. Seven officers were involved in the shooting, but none were injured.

A CBP spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that northbound vehicle and pedestrian lanes at the port of entry were shut down for approximately 30 minutes due to the incident.

Additional details about what led to the confrontation have not yet been released. Authorities in San Diego have asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

