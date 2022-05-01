BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Commission on the Arts is now accepting applications for American Rescue Plan Grants for Idaho-based nonprofit arts organizations.

This one-time, non-matching grant is intended to help the arts sector recover from the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting the day-to-day business expenses or operating costs for Idaho nonprofit arts organizations.

Applicants who received Entry Track or Public Programs in the Arts grant funds from the Commission during the State’s 2022 fiscal year will receive an additional award based on a funding formula.

All other approved grantees will receive a flat amount of $2,500. The deadline to apply is Monday, May 9, 2022, 11:59 p.m. MST. For more information and to apply, click HERE.

Eligibility and Restrictions

As of the application deadline date, applicant must:

have been in operation in Idaho for at least one year as a nonprofit, IRS tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization or a unit of local, county, tribal, or state government; and

have submitted all final reports for any past Commission grants

Support is limited to any or all of the following:

Salary support, full or partial, for one or more staff positions

Fees/stipends for artists and/or contractual personnel for services they provide for specific activities in support of an organization’s general operations

Ordinary facilities costs

