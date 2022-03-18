BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism celebrated the valuable contributions of AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors who pledge to “get things done” for our nation as part of the annual AmeriCorps Week.

Throughout the week, Serve Idaho highlighted members from across the state on social media, showcasing the impact they are making in communities throughout Idaho. Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation declaring the week “AmeriCorps Week,” and members were recognized for their contributions by local organizations. The weeklong celebration also honors the contributions and support of thousands of local organizations that make AmeriCorps programs possible.

In Idaho, approximately 900 AmeriCorps members serve each year in communities from Bonners Ferry to Montpelier. Programs such as Idaho HealthCorps, operated by Idaho State University’s Institute of Rural Health, provide health screenings and health education for Idaho’s rural communities, while programs such as the University of Idaho’s Idaho Positive Youth Development Program work with the 4-H extension offices across the state to engage students in afterschool STEAM education. Members serving with the North Idaho Senior Companions Program, sponsored by the Panhandle Health District, provide much needed companionship and respite care to the elderly and disabled.

“I am proud to honor our AmeriCorps members this week, and grateful for the AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers who are getting things done for Idaho,” Gov. Little said. “AmeriCorps members have made a significant impact on Idaho’s ability to meet so many local needs including educating our students and providing assistance during our state’s COVID response.”

AmeriCorps engages 250,000 Americans each year in sustained, results-driven service through AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors programs.

