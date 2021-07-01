IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Individuals serving with the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) Fuels Management Team are partnering with the Salmon-Challis National Forest to support fire mitigation and response.

The NCCC team is made up of seven AmeriCorps members from across the nation who have been working on a variety of projects focused on wildland fire. This fire mitigation team is one of only a few in the country and is specialized to provide the U.S. National Forest Service with additional firefighting capacity in strategic locations. The team is currently providing emergency services to the people of Leadore in eastern Idaho and the surrounding area.

AmeriCorps NCCC is a full-time 10-month program for individuals 18-26 years old, providing them opportunities to build skills and serve their country. In return, they receive a small living stipend and a $6,495 education award when they complete their service. The team visiting Leadore is based out of Sacramento, California, and will be assisting in the Salmon-Challis National Forest through August 10. This is the second year the AmeriCorps NCCC Fuels Management Team has partnered with the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

