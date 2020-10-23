AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The city of Ammon has named eight people it will honor with the Mayor’s Community Service Awards for 2020.

In announcing the recipients, the city said it hoped to inspire others to act by recognizing and celebrating those who make a difference in the community.

The following people will be recognized:

Bruce Ard

Bruce served as Ammon’s Mayor from 1988 to 2009, during a time of dramatic growth. He had a profound impact on the character and development of the City of Ammon. Even after finishing his time as Mayor, Bruce continued to serve for 10+ additional years as Chairman of the Ammon Urban Renewal Board. Bruce is a man of service, and we appreciate all that he has done for our community.

Fawn Zirker

As a registered nurse at EIRMC, Fawn has seen first-hand the effects of COVID-19. She has not only served our community as a nurse, but has also spent many hours in communities out of the state assisting in their hospitals as a nurse. Her example of service and her efforts to inform the community about the virus are to be commended this year.

Lonny Fullmer

Lonny Fullmer is a great example of selfless service. He has shown this example on many occasions to many local Boy Scouts. He has spent many hours with his Scouts teaching and doing community service, including working on many projects in Ammon’s parks. Thanks to Lonny for his commitment to improving young lives and his local community.

Brandy Green Shurts and Suzanne Green Sibbett

Brandy and Suzanne have spent many hours to develop what has become the Ammon Winter Light Parade. They have shown great commitment to see the Parade become an even better Ammon event every year. We love the Parade and are grateful for Brandy and Suzanne.

Robert Peterson

Robert Peterson has quietly been a guiding force for Ammon Fiber’s success. He has lent much time, effort and intellect toward supporting the Ammon Model and its development and influence throughout Idaho. Without Robert’s help, Ammon Fiber would not be where it is today.

Jorden Cammack

Jorden took a great idea–the Ammon Arts Community Theatre–and ran with it, even in the midst of some very difficult circumstances with the virus restrictions. She took steps to keep her cast and the community safe, and put on a fantastic first show. She keeps giving so much of her time to bring successful theater opportunities to Ammon residents.

Geri Rackow

Geri has given countless hours over the past several months in an unexpected and difficult time to help lead Ammon and our region out of the COVID-19 pandemic. She cares deeply for the community health, and it shows in her role as Director of Eastern Idaho Public Health. She also serves on Ammon’s Parks and Trails Committee, a service for which we are grateful.

Citizen of the Year — Jerry Clark (posthumously)

Jerry quietly went about his work and life blessing those around him, until he was tragically taken from us in an accident on March 16, 2020. He was a musician. Most of us knew him as a piano tuner. He selflessly gave of his time, skills and talents whenever asked. He did not ask for praise or acclaim. He was a fine example of the service-driven life, to which we can all aspire.

The award winners will be recognized at an Ammon City Council meeting in November.