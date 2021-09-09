AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – As we approach the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the Ammon Arts Community Theater is performing a special play to remember the lives lost.

Hole in the Sky tells the stories of 14 men and women in the north tower, and their fight to escape the tower.

While the characters in the play are fictional, the experiences are real, explains director Jorden Cammack.

Cammack, who is also the theater teacher at Thunder Ridge High School, said with the 20th anniversary, it was more important than ever to perform the play.

“We experienced it, and we said that we would never forget these people who died, we would never forget these heroes,” Cammack said. “And here we are 20 years later, and it almost feels like we’ve already broken that promise. And it’s something that I wasn’t wanting to have happen.”

The lobby of the Thunder Ridge Auditorium will be transformed into a memorial museum with artifacts and a wall will all of the names of those lost, said Cammack.

“Just seeing that visualization of ‘this is how many people were lost that day’. And the wall that we have includes victims from all four planes, all four locations,” Cammack said. “And that was something we decided for sure that we wanted to do, and it kind of just grew. So we started collecting newspapers, and magazines, and books. The Idaho Falls Fire Department generously loaned us a piece of the towers which is on display as well.”

The display will be open to the public for two hours before each performance.

Parental discretion is advised, due to the intense subject matter, but Cammack still encourages parents to bring older kids.

“You know the emotional maturity of your children,” Cammack said. “We know how this ends, right? We know how it ends. And it’s not like overly bloody or scary or anything like that. There is a little bit of language, there’s a little bit of blood, but overall, I’d say 10 and up. But again, depending on the emotional maturity of the child. But it’s something we definitely want teenagers to come to for sure because that’s kind of a huge target area for me.”

The show is free to the public, but tickets are required. They can be found here. It can also be watched online.

The show runs Thursday through Saturday at the Thunder Ridge Performing Arts Center.

