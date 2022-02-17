IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Republican gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy announced he’s dropping out of the GOP primary in May and is instead running as an Independent.

Bundy made the announcement Thursday morning on Twitter, after a Boise radio station reported Wednesday night that Bundy was dropping out of the race, and will endorse Janice McGeachin.

Bundy says the agreement never happened.

He also wrote he’s considered unaffiliating with the Republican party and running as an Independent “several times.”

Bundy also wrote, “The Republican Party platform is the platform I stand behind. But the Republican establishment in Idaho is full of filth and corruption and they refuse to put forth the party platform.”

