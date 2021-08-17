IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy made a campaign stop in Idaho Falls Monday night.

The organization ‘Stand Up for Idaho’ held a public forum to hear from Bundy at the Westbank Convention Center.

Bundy talked about how he’s characterized in the media and why Idaho is so important to those who want freedom…

"Idaho has to be a place of refuge. It has to be. Where where else are people that love God, that want to be free, that want to own property and and want to just be left alone? Where else are they going to go?" Bundy said. "Anywhere in the world pointed out to me. Where are they going to go? And so maybe I am the scary man, but maybe on the right. Scary man for the job right now."

Bundy is one of eleven candidates who have filed paperwork with the state indicating a run for Idaho governor in 2022.

Governor Brad Little hasn’t yet announced his re-election plans, but is expected to run and has been fund-raising.

To learn more about the Ammon Bundy, his website is votebunday.com.

To learn more about the ‘Stand Up for Idaho’ organization at standupforidaho.org.

